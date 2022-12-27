Transfer hint? Bellingham celebrates Christmas with a Juventus shirt

Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after players in the world at the moment as the midfielder continues to deliver performances bigger than his age.

Since he moved to Borussia Dortmund, he has been one of the most-improved players in the world for his age, and several clubs are targeting him.

The likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City have an interest in him, but it remains to be seen if they can persuade him to leave BVB in the summer.

The midfielder has now made fans talk after an image of him wearing a Juventus jersey appeared online.

A report on Football Italia reveals he wore the shirt on Christmas day to celebrate the festivities. Does it mean he wants to join Juve?

Juve FC Says

Juve has one of the finest jerseys in the world, and our black and white is loved by fans and even professional players.

When you are Bellingham, it is hard to do something that will not get fans talking, and the midfielder will likely have worn the jersey as a simple outfit.

If he had worn that of Liverpool or Manchester City, it could have caused even more controversy. If we want to sign him, we must make our move for his signature fast enough.