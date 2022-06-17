Transfer insider discusses Juventus’s interest in Napoli’s Koulibaly

Juventus are believed to be keen striking a deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer, and Italian transfer expert Carlo Laudisa has discussed what he is hearing on the subject.

The defender has been an impressive performer for the Azzurri since joining in 2014, but appears to have decided that now may be the time to seek pastures new.

With just one year remaining on his contract, it would make sense for Napoli to accept his wishes in order to receive a fee for his services, as opposed to losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Laudisa insists that a transfer could well be on the cards, with ‘important offers’ on the table for him, but adds that they are not currently interested in swap deals.

“Koulibaly? We are beyond the ford, anything can happen,” he told Gazzetta readers (via TuttoJuve). “He, unlike Fabian, has important offers behind them. There is a risk that it will go on and on, given that Napoli are asking for 40 million euros and the buyers hope to save. PSG go to Skriniar and Barcelona can afford it. Koulibaly? Juve can offer Demiral or Gatti, but at the moment we know that De Laurentiis does not accept counterparts.”

As much as I want to see Koulibaly in turin, I worry that his arrival could pave the way for Matthijs De Ligt to leave. The Dutchman has been linked with a potential move, and doesn’t seem overly keen on a new deal unless it includes a release clause, which doesn’t tell me he is as committed to Juventus as we would like.

Koulibaly would lower De Ligt’s importance for us however, and if he did want to leave, we could well be able to bring in a strong replacement for less money, boosting our budget in the process.

Would you be happy if the Senegalese defender came in and De Ligt was to move on?

Patrick