Juventus has been closely monitoring Marco Carnesecchi for several months, identifying him as a potential candidate to become their next first-choice goalkeeper.

The talented goalkeeper from Atalanta has consistently delivered exceptional performances for La Dea, showcasing his prowess between the posts.

Juventus is impressed with Carnesecchi’s development and acknowledges his status as one of the top goalkeepers in Italy.

While Atalanta is keen to retain Carnesecchi and secure his long-term commitment, the club has a history of selling its key players when presented with lucrative offers.

Juventus is now actively pursuing Carnesecchi’s signature, with transfer insider Daniele Longo closely following their interest in securing the goalkeeper’s services.

He delivered a new update on the pursuit and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Various requests have arrived for the goalkeeper from abroad but it is Juventus who have shown the most concrete interest. Marco is considered by Giuntoli as the most suitable profile for the future of the Old Lady, an investment with a decidedly low margin of error.

“At the moment, however, there is no real negotiation because the request is close to 40 million, too much at the moment for the Old Lady.”

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi is one of the finest goalies in Europe and he is a player we have followed for some time.

He will hardly stay at Atalanta for long, so if we do not move for him, another club inside or outside Serie A will sign him.