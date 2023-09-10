Despite his recent injury struggles, Paul Pogba continues to be one of the most renowned footballers globally. The midfielder has faced challenges in maintaining consistent playing time since his move to Juventus but is still highly regarded. There were speculations of a potential move to Saudi Arabia, alongside players like Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo, but such a transfer did not materialise.

Pogba is now focused on recovering fully and contributing to Juventus this season. However, it doesn’t mean he won’t consider a move to the Saudi Pro League in the future.

The organisers of the Saudi Pro League are committed to making it one of the world’s premier football competitions and are eager to attract top talents from around the globe. An intermediary working with them has revealed that Pogba could secure a lucrative move to the league if he’s interested.

The intermediary Gad Cohen said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The Frenchman’s profile is certainly interesting. So why not, he could be one of the future stars of the league. But he will have to prove his qualities again this season at Juventus, showing the world that he is a top player.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a player that will make a significant impact for us if he returns to full fitness soon.

The Frenchman shows his quality whenever he plays, but that hardly happens and we need him to be back soon to help us achieve our goals.