Juventus Transfer Roundup from Fabrizio Romano

Sky Sport and Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Juve’s potential transfer dealings this summer, including Paul Pogba, Jorginho and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Writing on Calciomercato.com, the transfer specialist answered Juventus fans questions on the players the Bianconeri have been linked with in recent weeks.

Do Juventus need Nicolo Zaniolo or Sandro Tonali more?

“For Juventus’ preferences, Zaniolo has been in first place for some time. But Tonali is equally welcome, Inter are ahead as of today.”

But then have the mega exchange deals with Chelsea been suspended or are they still negotiating?

“At the moment there have been only dialogues but no agreement between Juventus and Chelsea, the Jorginho deal is far from easy.”

Is Kaio Jorge close to Juve or not?

“He is not close at the moment. Juve follow him and have started to talk about him, but they have not concluded any kind of agreement with Santos”.

Are Juventus officially out of the Tonali deal? Is it all done with Inter?

“It’s not all done because there is still no agreement between Inter and Brescia. But Tonali has given his total preference to Inter for days now.”

Is Marcus Thuram a Juve target?

“No, he’s not a first choice, and he’s not ready yet.”

Is Paul Pogba going to Juventus on a free next year?

“Taking Pogba at zero cost is impossible. Manchester United will not lose such for free, twice in a row.”

At what stage is the negotiation for the renewal of Dybala?

“Just a matter of time and Dybala will renew his contract with Juve.”

Will Gateano Castrovilli go to Juve or Inter?

“Unless sensational offers are made, he will remain at Fiorentina by choice of Rocco Commisso.”

It is between Roma and Juventus for Pedro?

“More Roma than Juventus, to date”.