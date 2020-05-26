Transfer Roundup from Sportmediaset

Sportmediaset journalist Gianni Balzarini has offered a summation of Juve’s current transfer activity, including the latest on Paul Pogba and Mauro Icardi.

According to the news channel, the first thing Juventus will complete is the renewal of Gigi Buffon’s contract, possibly extending his deal by another year.

The recent rumours of Barcelona and Juventus talking about Ousmane Dembélé moving to Turin are false, according to Balzarini, while there’s also little chance of Mauro Icardi making the move either, considering PSG could make his loan move permanent.

On the subject of Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus, the journalist was bullish in his claim that it was unlikely to take place, as is a move to bring Arturo Vidal back to Turin.

In the striker department, Juventus are ahead of the pack to sign Arkadiusz Milik but will look at Erling Haaland in around 1 or 2 years, given their long-standing interest in the young forward.