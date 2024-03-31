Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani chastises Juventus coach Max Allegri following last night’s defeat to Lazio. He also offered an interesting theory to explain the introduction of Nikola Sekulov.

The Bianconeri manager switched to a 4-3-3 formation spearheaded by Moise Kean, with Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso in support.

Nevertheless, the change hardly paid dividends, with the Turin-based giants extending their miserable run with a 0-1 defeat at the hands of their hosts Lazio.

Adam Marusic nodded home the last-minute winner, beating Sekulov in the air.

The latter is a 22-year-old winger from Juventus Next Gen who was making his debut with the first team.

Nevertheless, Trevisani claims that Sekulov’s second-half introduction wasn’t an innocent move on the coach’s part.

The journalist believes that Allegri was trying to highlight the club’s lack of quality and depth by bringing in the debutant.

“The attacking trident part was definitively set aside after the crisis,” noted Trevisani during his post-match appearance on Pressing via JuventusNews24.

“Chiesa wasn’t having a brilliant match so one can understand why he was hauled off the pitch. But I really didn’t understand the exits of Cambiaso and Kean.

“Bringing in Sekulov seemed like a Mourinho-like move to me, a substitution that had nothing to do with the flow of the match.

“As if Allegri was trying to say ‘Look who I have to bring in!’. Kean was sprinting like crazy, he was having a decent match.

“By placing Yildiz as a center forward and Sekulov on the wing, you have handed yourself over to Lazio,” argued the journalist.