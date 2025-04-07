Juventus may have found a new lease on life following the arrival of Igor Tudor, but a couple of players have yet to display any sort of improvement, argues Riccardo Trevisani.

The Serie A giants decided to sack Thiago Motta just eight months into a managerial stint that was supposed to last for at least three years. The hierarchy felt the team was no longer responding to the 42-year-old’s ideas based on the evidence seen in some of his last few games in charge, especially the woeful defeats to Empoli, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

With Tudor now in charge, the Bianconeri showcased some encouraging signs, whether in the 1-0 win over Genoa at home, or the 1-1 away draw against the in-form Roma. The team is now displaying a bigger desire to go forward, dominate the action, and win duels.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

But while Trevisani admits Juventus might be on the right track as a collective, he notes that Tudor has yet to improve the miserable form of Dusan Vlahovic and Teun Koopmeiners.

“We are seeing a different spirit, but the two big problems that were there before have persisted: Koopmeiners and Vlahovic,” said the Italian journalist during his appearance on Pressing via JuventusNews24.

“Juve was solid and even a bit ugly before. If there is one thing that the team has always had before the collapse at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina, it was solidity. Then it has always been a bit ugly. The team does not play heavenly football.”

Since his arrival, Tudor insisted on restoring Vlahovic as a starter, thus dropping Randal Kolo Muani to the bench.

The Frenchman had enjoyed a sensational start to his Italian adventure following his January move from PSG, but he’s been enduring a dip in form lately.

Hence, the centre-forward role remains the club’s biggest dilemma this season.