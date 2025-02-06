Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani doesn’t expect Lloyd Kelly to become a protagonist at the back for Juventus.

The Bianconeri rounded up a somewhat underwhelming January transfer campaign by loaning the 26-year-old from Newcastle United with an obligation to buy. The initial loan fee is 3 million euros, while the purchase will cost the Italians another 14.5 million in addition to bonuses that could mount to 6.5 million.

Naturally, the Englishman’s arrival hardly evoked much excitement in Turin, as he’s considered a rather unsung profile on Italian soil. Kelly earned fame in the Premier League during his solid stint at Bournemouth between 2019 and 2024. Last summer, he signed for Newcastle on a free transfer, but has been a backup choice at Eddie Howe’s court.

Therefore, Trevisani expects the central defender to suffer the same fate in Turin. He believes the Bristol native has similar physical characteristics to Federico Gatti, and he’s unlikely to upstage the Italy international.

“In Kelly, I see a benchwarmer, certainly not a future starter for Juve, at least not for the Juve that we imagine,” said the pundit during his appearance on Cronache di Spogliatoio via IlBianconero.

“Numerically, they needed to beef up a department that was depleted. I don’t know how many games he’ll play because if someone with those characteristics must be on the pitch, then it will be Gatti.”

But regardless of how much playing time he’ll collect between now and the end of the season, Kelly is likely to seal a permanent transfer to Juventus by June. As reported earlier in the day, the defender’s obligation to buy clause will be triggered once the club seals qualification to any European competition next season (the Champions League, the Europa League or the Conference League).

Therefore, the Bianconeri fans are hoping the Englishman will turn out good, as they wouldn’t want to see the club pour more money down the drain.