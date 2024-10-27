Legendary Juventus striker David Trezeguet tells his former employers to go after River Plate’s Facundo Colidio.

The Bianconeri are currently searching the market for a new attacker. The club sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina in the summer while Arkadiusz Milik has been struggling with a knee injury since June and might not return to action for several months, raising question marks over his physical condition.

In the meantime, Dusan Vlahovic has been forced to work overtime. The Serbian has thus far started in all 11 competitive fixtures for Juventus since the start of the season, and his 12th appearance should come this evening in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

Therefore, Juventus are pondering their options as they could decide to interfere on the market as early as January. The Bianconeri have been linked with the likes of Manchester United’s new signing Joshua Zirkzee, Lille’s Jonathan David and Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

Nevertheless, Trezeguet proposes a new name. The French-Argentine has a special rapport with River Plate, so he advises Juventus to pounce for Colidio.

“I really like Colidio,” said the 47-year-old in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero). “He was born in 2000 and plays for River Plate. He’s a former Inter player who holds an Italian passport. Argentines tend to settle rather swiftly in Italy.”

Colidio started his career at Boca Juniors but was poached by Inter in 2017. The Argentine rose through the ranks of the Nerazzurri but never managed to make an impact with the senior squad. Instead, the Italian champions sent him out on loan to Sint-Truiden and Tigre before selling him to River Plate in 2023.

This season, the 24-year-old has contributed with 13 goals and an assist in 40 appearances across all competitions. The striker’s contract with the Buenos Aires giants is only valid until December 2025, so he could be available at a cut price.