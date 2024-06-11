David Trezeguet has commented on Adrien Rabiot’s future as the midfielder continues to delay extending his contract with Juventus.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“I think he is a very important player for Juve, it will be up to him to think about it carefully, to reflect on whether he has this idea of prolonging his relationship to win. This is the most important thing he must have in mind.”
Juve FC Says
Rabiot has been in fantastic form in the last two seasons, and we need to keep him in our group.
The midfielder is one of our best players, but we cannot force him to stay, and it is sad that he still has not decided on his future.
