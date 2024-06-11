Rabiot is one of the players Juve wants to keep, but he will be a free agent at the end of this month.

With Euro 2024 starting in a few days, he will return from the competition as a free agent and can sign with any other club.

Juventus does not want that to happen, and the Bianconeri have been working hard to ensure that the former PSG man stays.

However, they are powerless to keep him now because he will only remain at the Allianz Stadium if he signs a new deal.

When asked about his opinion on the Frenchman’s future, Trezeguet admitted the club is now at the midfielder’s mercy.