David Trezeguet has commented on Adrien Rabiot’s future as the midfielder continues to delay extending his contract with Juventus.

Rabiot is one of the players Juve wants to keep, but he will be a free agent at the end of this month.

With Euro 2024 starting in a few days, he will return from the competition as a free agent and can sign with any other club.

Juventus does not want that to happen, and the Bianconeri have been working hard to ensure that the former PSG man stays.

However, they are powerless to keep him now because he will only remain at the Allianz Stadium if he signs a new deal.

When asked about his opinion on the Frenchman’s future, Trezeguet admitted the club is now at the midfielder’s mercy.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

 “I think he is a very important player for Juve, it will be up to him to think about it carefully, to reflect on whether he has this idea of ​​prolonging his relationship to win. This is the most important thing he must have in mind.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in fantastic form in the last two seasons, and we need to keep him in our group.

The midfielder is one of our best players, but we cannot force him to stay, and it is sad that he still has not decided on his future.