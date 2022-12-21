Trezeguet names Del Piero as his best teammate and reveals his fiercest opponent

Following his arrival to Turin in 2000, David Trezeguet formed a golden striking partnership with Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The pair were incredibly compatible thanks to the Italian’s flawless technique and the Frenchman’s clinical finish.

In an interview with Goal.com, Trezeguet named Del Piero as the best teammate he ever had during the course of his playing career.

As for the his most ferocious opponent, the 1998 World Cup winner picked Milan legend Paolo Maldini, who was arguably the defender who symbolized an entire generation.

Expectedly, Trezegol named the triumph over Italy at the Euro 2020 final as his best moment.

The two rivals went to extra-time following Sylvain Wiltord’s dramatic last-minute equalizer, allowing Trezeguet to strike the final blow. He scored a wonderful golden goal which brought the trophy to Paris.

Moreover, the retired striker named his former Juventus teammate Mauro German Camoranesi as his best friend in football and also the funniest player in the locker room.

Finally, the Frenchman recognized River Plate’s Monumental as the stadium with the best atmosphere.

Trezeguet also has an Argentine citizenship and was hellbent on having an experience in the South American nation before hanging his boots. Thus, he represented River Plate and Newell’s Old Boys between 2012 and 2014.