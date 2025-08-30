David Trezeguet was part of some of the most successful Juventus teams, which explains why he ranks among the top five of their all-time highest scorers. The French striker knows what it means to play for Juventus, and he understands what it means to possess the Bianconeri DNA more than most.

The last time Juventus secured a league title was in 2020, and they have struggled to come close to ending that drought in recent seasons. This reality remains a source of frustration for the men in black and white, who are determined to end the long wait for silverware in the current league campaign. While Juventus sees its present squad as one capable of winning trophies, not all fans share the same optimism.

The Quest to Restore the Juventus DNA

The men in black and white hope that their team will achieve success, and Trezeguet has discussed what is missing for the squad to truly reflect the Juventus DNA. According to him, the key lies in tangible results on the field. He insists that trophies must be won and competitions dominated for the DNA to be considered genuinely restored within the club.

Trezeguet on Juventus’ Current Challenges

He explained via Calciomercato, “It’s changed (DNA). Because Juventus doesn’t win anymore, that’s the reality. Until they do it again, the perception will remain that they’re not up to par”. Trezeguet emphasises that it makes little sense to discuss the concept of DNA when Juventus has not won a league title since 2020. The striker suggests that the current team faces a considerable challenge in ending that prolonged period without domestic success, and he implies that only consistent victories can restore the prestige and perception of the club.

Ultimately, Trezeguet’s observations highlight the importance of performance and results in defining the identity of Juventus. For the men in black and white, the coming seasons present an opportunity to re-establish their dominance, prove their calibre on the pitch, and ensure that the Juventus DNA is once again synonymous with success.