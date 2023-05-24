Trezeguet tips Del Piero for Juventus return: “He would be very useful”

During their shared time together at Juventus between 2000 and 2010, Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet formed one of the most devastating striking partnerships in the world.

The two stars had formidable chemistry on the pitch while sharing great esteem and respect for one another.

So amidst the club’s ongoing crisis, Trezeguet believes that Juventus should resort to his old partner in crime who can help them usher in a more prosperous era.

The Frenchman describes the 2006 World Cup winner as the symbol of the club, and believes he would come in handy in these dire times.

“Alex is the symbol of Juventus,” said the retired bomber in an interview with Tuttosport via JuventusNews24.

“I think he can become a manager one day. He would be very useful, especially at this delicate moment.”

The former Monaco man also discussed some of the tough moments he endured during his time in Turin, including losing the 2003 Champions League final to Milan on penalty shootouts, plus relegation to Serie B following the Calciopoli scandal in 2006.

“The final in Manchester remains a sad memory for me. The Champions League is the only major trophy I didn’t win at Juventus.

“In 2006, I wanted to lend a hand to the club that trusted me and made me feel important.

“I stayed and suffered just like Nedved, Del Piero, Camoranesi and Buffon. It must never be forgotten.”