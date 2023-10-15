On Sunday, Juventus legend David Trezeguet is celebrating his 46th birthday. The Frenchman spent ten years in Turin (between 2000 and 2010), and remains the best foreign goal-scorer in the club’s history with 123 goals to his name and a fan favorite amongst Bianconeri supporters.

Therefore, this is the perfect occasion to recall some of the French striker’s greatest moments in black and white stripes as portrayed by a Juventus-produced video titled “Ten reasons why we love David Trezeguet”.