There could be good news in store for Thiago Motta on the injury front, with three Juventus players potentially rejoining the squad ahead of Sunday’s big fixture against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri heading to Florence this weekend for a vital clash against their old rivals. In addition to preserving their fourth place in the table, their manager’s future could be at stake, as many sources in the Italian media claim the hierarchy could wield the axe on Motta’s tenure if the team returns defeated from Tuscany.

So while the 42-year-old finds himself in an undesirable situation, at least he might receive a boost from the treatment table.

According to JuventusNews24, Francisco Conceicao, Nicolo Savona and Jonas Rouhi are all pushing towards imminent returns to action.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The young trio trained separately on Thursday, but they’re showing signs of improvement in their recovery path. Hence, they could well join the group in the coming days and potentially earn call-ups for the weekend trip.

Conceicao’s comeback could be the most exciting for Juventus fans, as the speed demon has established himself as a fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium thanks to his mesmerizing dribbling skills and combative spirit. And let’s not forget his winner against Inter in the latest edition of the Derby d’Italia.

In addition to Portuguese, Savona’s return would be crucial as well, considering how the 21-year-old has been Motta’s first choice at right-back since the start of the season. The Italy U21 starlet is currently being replaced by the versatile Timothy Weah, as Alberto Costa is still deemed unready.

Finally, Rouhi has been a squad player alternating between the first team and Juventus Next Gen since the start of the campaign. Nevertheless, he’s been part of Motta’s plans since Juan Cabal’s season-ending ACL injury in November.