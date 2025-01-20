Juventus coach Thiago Motta will be able to rely on Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie and Francisco Conceicao in tomorrow’s Champions League contest.

The Bianconeri held their breath when Yildiz suffered an injury scare during Saturday’s contest against Milan. The Turkish was seen clutching his leg in agony after aiming a shot at Mike Maignan’s goal towards the end of the first half.

The 19-year-old shook it off and remained on the pitch until the halftime whistle, but was nowhere to be seen after the break. Luckily for Juve, they went on to win the clash by two unanswered goals, with Yildiz’s replacement Timothy Weah scoring the second goal which practically killed the contest. Nevertheless, the teenager’s condition remains a big concern for the club.

But according to IlBianconero, Yildiz avoided any muscular injuries, and was already spotted in training on Monday. Therefore the attacker should join the travelling party that will head to Belgium to take on Club Brugge. The two clubs will lock horns on Tuesday night in the penultimate matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Similar to Yildiz, McKennie has also overcome a problem he sustained against Milan to resume training alongside his teammates.

The American’s availability is a major boost for Motta thanks to his great versatility. With Juventus left with a depleted backline, McKennie has been covering at right-back and left-back in recent weeks.

Moreover, Conceicao has finally shrugged off his muscle problem to return to group training. The Portuguese winger suffered a knock while warming up ahead of the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup a few weeks back.

In addition to these injury boosts, Motta also welcomed Randal Kolo Muani to the fold for the first time. The French striker has yet to be registered as Paris Saint-Germain are still trying to open up a spot on their loaned-out list, but his presence in training suggests the two parties are optimistic about finding a solution.