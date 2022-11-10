Mohamed Ihattaren has had a troubled life and it is threatening to end his playing career early.

The attacker was recommended to Juventus by the late Mino Raiola at the start of last season and the Bianconeri signed him on a long-term deal.

With no space for him on their first team, he was sent to Sampdoria on loan for the rest of the season.

He didn’t play a single game for them before going AWOL and the Bianconeri had to find a new agreement with Ajax for him in the January transfer window.

He struggled to settle in his home country and the club even had to ban him from the training ground because of his off-field problems with violent gangs.

The attacker has been sent back to Juve and they have to find a solution to his problems now. He has opened up on his struggles with crimes around where he grew up.

The 20-year-old said via Football Italia:

“I didn’t realise that in Utrecht, in the district of Kanaleneiland where I grew up, the line with crime is very thin. At football, when I was young, I sometimes thought the wrong things.

“And my father knew this, in which case he forbade me to react to an opponent, a teammate, a referee or a coach. And I was only allowed to express my frustration on the way back to the car. Out of respect for my father I did that.”

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren is such a terrible buy and the earlier we terminate his contract, the better it will be for everyone.

The attacker only brings negative press to the club and it doesn’t seem he will ever be settled enough to play for us.