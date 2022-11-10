Mohamed Ihattaren has had a troubled life and it is threatening to end his playing career early.
The attacker was recommended to Juventus by the late Mino Raiola at the start of last season and the Bianconeri signed him on a long-term deal.
With no space for him on their first team, he was sent to Sampdoria on loan for the rest of the season.
He didn’t play a single game for them before going AWOL and the Bianconeri had to find a new agreement with Ajax for him in the January transfer window.
He struggled to settle in his home country and the club even had to ban him from the training ground because of his off-field problems with violent gangs.
The attacker has been sent back to Juve and they have to find a solution to his problems now. He has opened up on his struggles with crimes around where he grew up.
The 20-year-old said via Football Italia:
“I didn’t realise that in Utrecht, in the district of Kanaleneiland where I grew up, the line with crime is very thin. At football, when I was young, I sometimes thought the wrong things.
“And my father knew this, in which case he forbade me to react to an opponent, a teammate, a referee or a coach. And I was only allowed to express my frustration on the way back to the car. Out of respect for my father I did that.”
Juve FC Says
Ihattaren is such a terrible buy and the earlier we terminate his contract, the better it will be for everyone.
The attacker only brings negative press to the club and it doesn’t seem he will ever be settled enough to play for us.
Is THIS the official position of JUVENTUS FC? I very much doubt it.
GRANTED, the young man is immensely troubled; is involved in highly toxic and violent contexts, and has the wrong attitude.
BUT JUVENTUS FC ( on the late Raiola’s advice ) gave him a long contract till 2025. The young man has talent, but he needs to sort out his head, his life, and his attitude. Not to let it all go to waste just like RAVEL MORRISON, and to a lesser extent CASSANO and BALOTELLI.
A great football club like JUVENTUS FC should have the necessary personnel, expertise and commitment to wean young talents away from violent , criminal circumstances. Perhaps they may not succeed, BUT they have the means and rewards which may help. I also heard that WESLEY SNEIJDER is trying to help out this young man from wasting his talent and life. Would be great if Juventus could “save” him.
I also find it very awkward and disturbing that a journalist writes that Juventus needs to terminate the contract asap.
You don’t know the guys lifestory, you don’t know what’s behind the scenes.
Please keep your uninformed opinion for yourself instead of expressing it without any facts.
I hope Juventus can get the guy his career back on track with professional help.