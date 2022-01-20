Troubled Juventus midfielder could make the move to Ajax

While the club is mainly focusing on improving the squad before the end of January, Juventus have another problem to sort out during the current session.

We’re talking about Mohamed Ihattaren, the young midfielder who went AWOL during his loan spell at Sampdoria.

The Bianconeri had only signed the Dutchman last summer, before opting to send him to the Ligurian club in order to gain some vital Serie A experience.

But the 19-year-old decided to leave the Blucerchiati without making a single appearance after feeling mistreated by the club, returning to the Netherlands in the process.

In the recent weeks, news reports have linked the player with a switch back to the Eredivisie.

Nevertheless, it appears that his talent remains greatly appreciated in his home country, as a Dutch giant could be ready to pounce for his signature.

According to De Telegraaf via TuttoJuve, Ajax are negotiating with Juventus, hoping to sign Ihattaren on an 18-month loan deal that would probably include an option to buy.

The youngster is a youth product of PSV Eindhoven, a historical rival for Ajax.

Nonetheless, the Lancers are one of the best clubs in Europe when it comes to launching the careers of young players – with Matthijs de Ligt being a great example.

So if the report is to be believed, it would be a major turnaround for the Dutchman – from a young player wandering without a direction, to joining a Champions League club.