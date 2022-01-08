Troubled Juventus youngster set for Eredivisie return

Since his arrival to Italy at the end of the summer transfer market, things simply didn’t work out well for Mohamed Ihattaren.

Juventus signed the 19-year-old midfielder on deadline day before immediately sending him on loan to Sampdoria.

But few weeks later, the young Dutchman went AWOL. It was later revealed that he returned to the Netherlands as he’s still suffering from depression due to the loss of his father two years ago.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are hoping to cut their losses on the former PSV youngster and a return to his home nation appears to be the best solution for everyone involved.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, their are growing reports in the Netherlands linking Ihattaten with a switch to Eredivisie side Utrecht.

This move would make sense as it would allow the troubled young man to feature for his hometown club and be close to his family.

Juve FC say

While the report doesn’t offer details concerning the formula of the potential switch, one would expect it to be an initial loan deal, as the Dutch side will probably play be cautious when dealing with a player with an unstable past.

But at this point, Juventus would surely pounce on every opportunity that helps the player return to the football pitch and preserve what’s left of his transfer value.