“True champions never break” Ronaldo breaks his silence

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence with a post on Instagram after Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League by FC Porto.

The serial winner of the European trophy moved to Juve in 2018 hoping to help the Bianconeri win the coveted gong.

However, since he has been at the club, he hasn’t even reached the semifinal yet.

The Bianconeri have now been eliminated from the round of 16 stage in the last two seasons.

They were trailing FC Porto 2-1 from the first leg and needed just a 1-0 win as long as the visitors didn’t score.

But they allowed the Portuguese side to score twice including when they were down to 10 men and in extra time.

It was a poor way to exit the competition and Ronaldo knows it and he has taken to his page to send a message of hope to the club’s fans.

He said it’s fine to fall, but you have to get up and added that they are already focused on their next game against Cagliari.

He wrote: “More important than the number of falls you take in life, is how fast and how strong you get back on your feet… True champions never break! Our focus is already in Cagliari, in the Serie A struggle, in the Italian Cup final and in everything that we can still achieve this season.

“It’s true that the past belongs in museums (I should say!), but fortunately, football has memory… and so do I! History can’t be deleted, it’s written every single day with resilience, team spirit, persistence and lots of hard work. And those who don’t understand this, will never achieve glory and success. ”