It is puzzling that Juventus believes Arkadiusz Milik’s return will address their pressing need for a new striker. This decision could set the club up for a significant disappointment.

Currently, Juventus relies exclusively on Dusan Vlahovic as their primary striker, following the decision to allow Moise Kean to leave.

Kean has been thriving at Fiorentina, while the Bianconeri have placed the burden of solving their scoring issues squarely on Vlahovic’s shoulders.

Although the Serbian striker has performed admirably so far this season, it would be a wise move for Juventus to bolster their attacking options in the second half of the campaign.

However, there are few signs they plan to do so. Cristiano Giuntoli continues to insist the club will wait for Milik’s return, seemingly confident in his ability to make a difference.

How Good Is Arkadiusz Milik?

When Juventus says they are waiting for Milik, one might assume the Polish forward is a prolific goal scorer. Unfortunately, this assumption does not align with reality.

Last season, Milik managed just four goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Juventus. Since his arrival in 2022, he has scored only 17 goals in over 70 matches—hardly the kind of statistics that inspire confidence.

Relying on Milik to rejuvenate Juventus’ attack is a high-risk gamble that could backfire, leaving Thiago Motta with limited and underwhelming options in the striker role.

If Juventus aims to stay competitive in the latter stages of the season, they must rethink their strategy. Signing a reliable striker to complement Vlahovic and provide consistent firepower is essential to maintaining their ambitions.