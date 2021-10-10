Tuchel discusses Chelsea’s loss to Juventus again and explains why it happened

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea made three mistakes and they made Juventus believe in themselves, which helped the Bianconeri to earn a 1-0 win over them in their last Champions League game.

Despite missing several key players like Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, the Bianconeri stunned the Blues with an early second half goal from Federico Chiesa.

Chelsea has been one of the most impressive clubs in Europe since Tuchel has been their manager and he led them to win the Champions League last season.

The German is very meticulous and expectedly set his team up to earn all the points from the match against Juve.

However, things didn’t go their way and he knows why it happened.

Speaking about the match, for yet another time, the former PSG boss claims he had imagined his team would win the game.

However, they made three fundamental mistakes and that worked in favour of Juve, who took all the points.

“I imagined we would dominate,” Tuchel revealed via Football Italia.

“Like against Atletico a year before. We made three fundamental mistakes, we made Juventus believe in themselves.

“It’s not that they didn’t deserve the victory, just that we didn’t make any mistakes against Atletico, we were patient there.

“It was difficult to analyse that match, obviously accepting Juventus’ performance and [Max] Allegri’s management.”