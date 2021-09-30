Tuchel says Juventus’ goal should be “impossible” at this level

Thomas Tuchel says Juventus scored a goal that shouldn’t have been conceded by a top team at this level of football.

Juve’s only goal of the 1-0 win came seconds after the restart following halftime.

The goal stunned the Blues, who had already been struggling to break down the Bianconeri and it came against the run of play.

Tuchel says his players should have been better prepared to defend from the start of the second half, considering that in those early moments their opponent would attack them.

The Bianconeri punished their lack of concentration.

“It’s impossible at this kind of level to concede an easy goal like this in the first seconds of the second half. You know what’s coming, and you have defensive organisation like we have, usually it’s possible to defend it. We got punished for it,” Tuchel told BT Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

That win extends Juventus winning run to three matches, two of which have come in Serie A.

It also puts them in the driving seat to qualify for the next round of the Champions League from their group.

Their next two matches in the competition would be home and away fixtures against Zenit Saint Petersburg and winning both games should qualify them for the next round.