Juventus manager Igor Tudor reflected on his side’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Inter Milan last night, describing it as a “crazy” encounter.

The contest unfolded in breathless fashion, with goals flowing throughout the evening. At one point, it even seemed as though if Juventus had found the net earlier with their final goal, Inter might have responded yet again. Despite the relentless attacking exchanges, Juventus managed to remain composed in the closing stages, holding firm to secure a valuable victory. The result temporarily lifted them to the top of the league standings ahead of Napoli’s next fixture.

A Night of High Drama

The win capped what has been a hugely positive weekend for the Bianconeri. Following the international break, questions had been asked about whether the side could immediately rediscover rhythm and intensity, particularly with the Champions League set to resume in midweek. The performance offered a strong response, demonstrating not only resilience but also the attacking verve that supporters have come to expect under Tudor’s leadership.

On the touchline, the manager was visibly animated, often forced into making bold tactical adjustments as the match developed. His reactions reflected both the tension and the magnitude of the occasion, with Juventus determined to emerge victorious against one of their fiercest rivals.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tudor’s Reaction to Victory

Speaking after the final whistle, Tudor shared his feelings on the game. As cited by Il Bianconero, he stated:

“So much happiness, a crazy, unique game, so many goals. In the end, there’s so much happiness for a victory against a great team with top-class players. It’s only the third, there are 35 more to go. I’m happy for the boys, it was a truly crazy match.”

His words captured both the intensity of the contest and the satisfaction at prevailing in such circumstances. While acknowledging the quality of the opposition, he also pointed towards the long road still ahead in the campaign, reminding everyone that consistency over the remaining 35 matches will be decisive.

Tudor’s tenure is still in its early stages, yet he has already shown tactical sharpness and the ability to inspire his players. The result against Inter strengthens the view that he is proving to be a capable successor to Thiago Motta, guiding Juventus with both authority and conviction.