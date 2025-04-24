Juventus manager Igor Tudor wasn’t impressed by the team’s display against Parma on Wednesday, as Andrea Cambiaso could pay the price for another hollow outing.

The Croatian started his managerial stint on a decent note, beating Genoa and Lecce at home while collecting a draw against the high-flying Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, all the momentum built in recent weeks was undone by a disappointing showing at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Juventus looked out of sorts, allowing Parma to take a deserved lead through Mateo Pellegrino in the dying embers of the first half.

The Bianconeri showed some improvement after the break with the introductions of Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz, but they were still incapable of finding the back of the net, so they returned to Turin empty-handed.

This result left Juventus out of the Top-Four zone, as they trail Bologna by a single point. Nevertheless, Lazio have also caught up with them, while Roma and Fiorentina are breathing down their neck.

Therefore, the Old Lady can ill-afford another slip-up in the final five rounds of the campaign, as it could be a deadly blow for the club’s Champions League hopes.

So according to Sport Mediaset (via JuventusNews24), Tudor will be looking to tweak his starting lineup for Sunday’s contest against the doomed Monza.

The Juventus boss will reportedly drop Cambiaso who was largely disappointing as a left wingback. Therefore, Weston McKennie is expected to be shifted back to the left flank, with Gonzalez occupying the opposite wing.

This would allow Teun Koopmeiners to reclaim his spot as an attacking midfielder alongside Kenan Yildiz. Both players suffered knocks recently, but should be fit enough to start this weekend.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic has been ruled out due to muscle overload, so Randal Kolo Muani is the obvious choice to lead the line.