Igor Tudor is determined to bring about an improved performance from Juventus as their manager for the remainder of the season. Having been entrusted with leading the team until the end of the campaign, Tudor is working tirelessly to avoid failure and meet the club’s expectations.

One of the issues during Thiago Motta’s tenure as Juventus manager was his inability to extract the best performances from the players, despite the significant investments in the squad. A prime example of this is Teun Koopmeiners, who has been underwhelming since his arrival at the club. The Dutch midfielder, who had an impressive spell at Atalanta and played a crucial role in their successful Europa League campaign last season, has struggled to replicate that form in black and white.

Many football observers believe that Koopmeiners still has the potential to rediscover his best form. With that in mind, Tudor is now focused on helping the midfielder return to the level that made him one of the standout performers in Serie A. The Juventus manager was asked about the Dutchman’s progress and offered a measured response. Speaking to Il Bianconero, Tudor stated, “We’ve talked about him too much. He worked normally like everyone else, he had a great week, he’s eager and available. In football there are always ups and downs, but strong players always come out, and I think he is one of those. He will give us a big hand.”

While Koopmeiners has not lived up to expectations so far in his first season with Juventus, it’s important to note that he is still adapting to his new environment. Tudor’s confidence in the player is evident, and there is optimism that with time and continued support, the Dutchman will improve as the season progresses. With the right guidance, Koopmeiners has the potential to make a significant contribution to the team’s efforts for the remainder of the campaign.