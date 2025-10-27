Following Sunday’s defeat to Lazio, Juventus manager Igor Tudor has once again downplayed all the talk regarding his own fate at the club.

The Bianconeri conceded an early goal courtesy of Toma Basic, with the home side pouncing on a mistake from Jonathan David. The visitors weren’t able to respond, so the contest ended 1-0 in favour of the Aquile.

Juventus have now gone eight matches without a win, and four without scoring a goal. They are also riding a three-match losing streak across all competitions.

Igor Tudor is not worried about his Juventus future

Despite these surreal figures, Tudor claimed he still feels relatively safe in his role, although he doesn’t consider his fate to be a priority.

“I don’t think about myself. Everyone asks me these questions. I feel safe, but not sure,” said the Croatian in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“I don’t think about myself, and I’m not just saying it for the show. I think about what to do. I live in the present. I don’t care about the future. I’m interested in doing what I can. I’m clear-headed and aware. I don’t care about my future.”

Igor Tudor (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Tudor also explained his starting lineup, which saw Kenan Yildiz making way for David and Dusan Vlahovic.

“Kenan needed a rest. David can score goals when he runs, and Vlahovic too, it was the right choice from that point of view, but we still lacked a goal.

“When you get to the final 20 meters, someone has to score, otherwise nothing happens, and in defence they punish you with a small mistake, which always happens.”

Tudor wasn’t impressed with Andrea Cambiaso

The manager was particularly critical towards Andrea Cambiaso, who was hauled off at half-time to make room for Yildiz.

The 25-year-old started the contest at left-back, but Tudor felt he was struggling to contain Gustav Isaksen, so he chose to drop him after the break.

“Cambiaso didn’t come on well, but the team generally did. It’s a tough, difficult time. We need to stay united, work harder, all together. The disappointment is that we’re always missing something. We’ve reached the penalty area and we need to put it in.

“We can’t make any mistakes in defence, but instead, there’s always someone making a mistake. We need to stay together and unite.”

“I saw Andrea struggling with Isaksen. Even when we were attacking, there was the idea of ​​playing all the way down the flank, attacking from the wing. I didn’t like how Andrea played, both defensively and offensively, so I made this change.”