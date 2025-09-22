TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jonathan David of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Parma Calcio 1913 at on August 24, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus boss Igor Tudor is reportedly working on a new formation that can bring the best out of Jonathan David and Loic Openda.

The Canadian striker signed for the Serie A giants as a free agent after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille. As for the Belgian, he arrived in Turin on a deadline-day transfer from RB Leipzig as a last-minute replacement for Randal Kolo Muani.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri were hoping to offload Dusan Vlahovic, and yet, the Serbian ended up lingering at the club, and to everyone’s surprise, he’s leading the scoring charts with four goals, while David and Openda have only one strike between them.

Jonathan David & Loic Openda yet to find their form at Juventus

While Vlahovic has been decisive off the bench, many fans and observers have noted that he’s significantly less impactful when starting from the first minute, as evidenced by his underwhelming displays against Inter and Hellas Verona.

Therefore, Tudor is facing a selection dilemma, as none of his strikers have been able to deliver when starting matches.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Croatian manager is considering a tactical tweak in the hopes of maximising the chances of David and Openda to score.

The Roman newspaper claims that the manager could shift into a system that features two strikers rather than one, possibly a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Tudor reflecting on a system with two strikers

As the source explains, Tudor would field David or Openda alongside the physically imposing Vlahovic. The latter’s presence would help them find more space in the final third, where they can wreak havoc with their devastating pace.

The two new signings could also be tested side-by-side, rather than being paired with Vlahovic.

In either case, this could become a mandatory solution for Juventus, especially if Edon Zhegrova doesn’t regain his best physical condition soon enough, as Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao must be rested at some point.