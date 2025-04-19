Kenan Yildiz has emerged as one of the most promising performers in the Juventus squad since Igor Tudor took charge as manager. The Turkish youngster’s talent has never been in doubt, but under the previous two managers, he struggled to produce consistent displays that matched his potential.

During those periods, questions were raised about his development and readiness to play a key role for the first team. However, since Tudor’s arrival, there has been a noticeable improvement in Yildiz’s performances. The current manager appears to have found a system that suits the young attacker, granting him greater freedom on the pitch—something that has allowed him to express himself more effectively and contribute more regularly.

Juventus are now entering a crucial stage of the campaign, with only a few matches remaining in the race for a top-four finish. Yildiz’s influence has become increasingly important as the team looks to secure Champions League qualification. His creativity and energy in the attacking third offer a spark that the side has often relied upon in recent weeks.

However, the Bianconeri may have to manage without him in their upcoming match against Parma. According to Football Italia, the youngster sustained an injury during a training session earlier in the week and is currently still sidelined. While the issue is not thought to be serious, there remains a possibility that he will be unavailable for the fixture.

Given his rising status in the squad, Yildiz’s absence would be a significant setback. Nonetheless, the club must take a cautious approach to his recovery. There are still several important matches to be played, and it is vital that he returns only when fully fit, rather than risk aggravating the injury by rushing him back too soon.

Yildiz has become a vital component of Tudor’s side, and his form could prove pivotal in the closing stages of the season. Juventus will undoubtedly hope to have him back on the pitch as soon as possible, but protecting his long-term fitness must remain the priority.