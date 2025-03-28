The time has come for Kenan Yildiz to prove that he is worthy of wearing the prestigious number 10 shirt at Juventus.

After making an impressive start to the season, the young attacker is now struggling to maintain his form. His development has not been helped by Thiago Motta’s tactical adjustments, which frequently saw him deployed in different positions on the pitch. Constant changes to his role have made it difficult for him to find consistency and perform at his best.

Yildiz’s rise through the ranks at Juventus was rapid, and expectations were naturally high. He was viewed as one of the most promising talents to emerge at the club in recent years. Under Massimiliano Allegri, his playing time was carefully managed, often leading to calls from supporters for him to feature more regularly.

When Motta took charge, he immediately placed greater trust in Yildiz, increasing his involvement in the first team and granting him significantly more minutes on the pitch. However, despite the additional game time, the youngster has struggled to make a meaningful impact. His performances have failed to show the expected progression, raising concerns about whether he can truly fulfil his potential at the highest level.

With a new manager now at the helm, Igor Tudor will be tasked with unlocking Yildiz’s best form. This will be a crucial period for the attacker, as he must demonstrate that he can perform at the level Juventus require. Tudor’s approach could provide him with the stability and guidance necessary to rediscover his early-season form.

However, if Yildiz continues to struggle despite the managerial change, it will become increasingly difficult to attribute his poor performance to coaching decisions. Instead, the focus will shift to the player, raising questions about whether he is truly ready for a long-term role at the club.

Should Juventus persist with him while his struggles continue, they risk diminishing his market value. If he fails to improve, the club may ultimately have to consider selling him while he still retains interest from potential suitors, rather than allowing his stock to decline further and losing the opportunity to secure a significant transfer fee.