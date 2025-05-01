PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Andrea Cambiaso of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso could be tested in unfamiliar territory in the major showdown against Bologna.

The two rivals will lock horns in a crucial contest in the razor-tight race for Champions League spots. The Bianconeri are 4th in the table, while the Rossoblu are only one point adrift in fifth place. However, the race also includes Roma, Fiorentina and Lazio, while 3rd-place Atalanta have yet to book their spot.

But unfortunately for Igor Tudor, he has a few dilemmas to resolve before Sunday’s big clash.

Igor Tudor has major headaches ahead of Bologna vs Juventus

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

As reported earlier today, Dusan Vlahovic might only be fit enough for the bench, while Teun Koopmeiners could fail to recover. To make matters even worse for the Bianconeri, Kenan Yildiz is serving a two-match ban for his foolish red card against Bologna.

But if the situation upfront is causing concerns for the Croatian, the defensive line is arguably a significantly bigger headache.

With Lloyd Kelly joining Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal on the sidelines, Tudor only has two centre-backs left at his disposal (Kalulu and Veiga), so the identity of the third defender remains shrouded in mystery.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), Cambiaso could be converted into a central defender, probably for the first time in his career.

Versatile Cambiaso could be tested at the back?

The 25-year-old is originally a left-back, but has been showcasing great versatility over the years, filling in various roles. However, Juventus fans wouldn’t recall seeing the Italian playing as part of the back-three.

Moreover, Cambiaso has been enduring a rough patch recently, with recurring ankle problems taking their toll on his performances on the pitch. So it would interesting to see how he would cope in this deeper role.

Nevertheless, the source notes that Nicolo Savona also has a good chance of featuring at the back. The 22-year-old’s physical attributes could render him a more natural fit for the centre-back role.