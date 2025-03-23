ROME, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor, Head Coach of SS Lazio, looks on prior to the Coppa Italia Semi-final Second Leg match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on April 23, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The appointment of Igor Tudor will certainly spark major changes at Juventus from a tactical standpoint, but Dusan Vlahovic could be the biggest beneficiary.

The Serbian was cast aside by Thiago Motta since the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani in January. The latter immediately cemented himself as a regular starter in Turin, thus relegating Vlahovic to the bench.

However, the Italian Brazilian tactician has now been sacked from his role just eight months following his arrival. Motta paid the price for the club’s uninspiring displays since the start of the season, and especially for the shocking decline witnessed in recent weeks which left the club out of the Coppa Italia, Champions League, and also trailing in the Top 4 race.

The management thus decided to act one week removed from the embarrassing 0-3 defeat to Fiorentina.

Motta has now made for Tudor who will implement his own tactical ideas, including a drastic tactical overhaul.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

The Bianconeri will be expected to play in a 3-4-2-1 formation, and the early indications suggest Vlahovic could be restored as a starter, or at least given a fair chance to make his case.

That’s because Tudor had once identified himself as a major admirer of the Serbian striker, easily picking him over Victor Osimhen.

“For me, Osimhen is not the best striker in Serie A. He is strong, but in my opinion, Vlahovic is stronger,” these were the words of the Croatian manager back when he served as the head coach of Hellas Verona during the 2021/22 campaign as recalled by Calciomercato.

Obviously many things have changed since then, and the Nigerian bomber is currently being linked with a potential transfer to Juventus next summer, while the Serbia international could be heading towards the exit door.

Nevertheless, the linkup with Tudor could be Vlahovic’s ideal opportunity to bounce back, especially after enduring a frosty rapport with Motta that bore poor results.