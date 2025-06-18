Juventus will face Al Ain in their opening fixture of the Club World Cup in the early hours of tomorrow, with supporters eager to see how prepared the team is for this important campaign. The Bianconeri share a group with Manchester City, yet the expectation is that they will begin with a strong performance against the UAE champions.

This edition of the Club World Cup features a revamped format, increasing the number of participants to create a more competitive and entertaining tournament. Juventus are appearing in the competition for the first time under its current structure and will be looking to make a deep run.

Bremer’s return remains uncertain

One of the key talking points ahead of the match is the fitness of defender Gleison Bremer. The Brazilian has been sidelined for nearly a year after sustaining an injury at the start of the previous campaign. His long road to recovery has been closely followed by the club’s supporters, with many hoping to see him return to action during this tournament.

Although the defender had expressed optimism about featuring in the Club World Cup, his availability remains in doubt. Juventus manager Igor Tudor has provided clarity on Bremer’s condition as well as that of Federico Gatti, who has also been managing a physical issue.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Tudor gives fitness update on key defenders

The manager said via Il Bianconero, “I don’t think Bremer will be able to play but his recovery allows him to join the team, I’ll be ready for the start of the championship. Gatti is doing well and is finishing the agony he suffered against Genoa. Tomorrow he’ll start from the bench but we’ll see how to use him, he’s important for us”.

These updates suggest that while Bremer’s return is imminent, the club will not take any unnecessary risks with his health. Juventus are prioritising his full recovery in anticipation of the domestic campaign ahead. Gatti, on the other hand, is likely to play a limited role in the upcoming fixture as he continues to regain full sharpness.

Bremer remains a crucial part of the squad, but ensuring his long-term fitness is more important than a rushed return.