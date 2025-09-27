Igor Tudor was not surprised by Juventus’ recent run of results, which included draws with Verona and Borussia Dortmund after a victory against Inter Milan. The Bianconeri have worked hard to maintain their unbeaten record this season, though many expected them to claim all three points against Verona last weekend.

The dropped points raised questions about whether lessons could be taken from the performance, but Tudor downplayed that idea, suggesting instead that the outcome was part of the natural flow of football.

Tudor Reflects on Results

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Tudor said:

“It left us with the usual football routine, with some good and some less good things. Nothing new in particular. We’ve made a good start and are working hard. Now we’re getting to know the new players.”

His comments point to a pragmatic view of the season so far, acknowledging both positives and areas to improve while emphasising that his team is still adapting to changes within the squad.

Looking Ahead

Juventus remain unbeaten, but every match presents a different challenge, and consistency will be crucial if they are to sustain momentum. Dropped points against Verona serve as a reminder that results cannot be taken for granted, even when expectations are high.

For Tudor, the focus is on ensuring his players continue to work hard while building cohesion with the new additions to the squad. While Atalanta may pose a different kind of test compared to Verona, the manager will look to refine his side’s approach and keep their unbeaten record intact.

The season has already offered a mix of encouraging performances and occasional frustrations, but Juventus remain in a strong position. With the campaign still in its early stages, the emphasis will be on steady improvement and maintaining resilience against every opponent.