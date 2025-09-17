Juventus benefit from having one of the largest squads in Italian football, which provides the flexibility to rotate players and prevent fatigue over the course of a demanding season. While certain individuals, such as Kenan Yildiz and Gleison Bremer, are regarded as automatic starters when fit, most other positions have seen significant rotation under the current system.

This depth has been especially evident in attack, where the Bianconeri enjoy an array of options. Manager Igor Tudor has taken full advantage of this by regularly adjusting his forward line depending on the opposition and the circumstances of each match. The recent fixture against Borussia Dortmund was a clear example, as several attacking changes were made in pursuit of tactical balance.

Tudor’s Explanation of Rotation

Following the game, Tudor offered insight into his decision-making process, as quoted by Calciomercato. He stated, “True, it’s not easy, but it was right to let Vlahovic play against Inter and tonight David and Openda because they are important players like Koopmeiners. When you’re behind and you have to push forward, everything becomes a bit easier. Sometimes you get it right and sometimes you don’t with the substitutions, but everyone must feel important; this is the demonstration that in the end everyone makes a difference.”

His words highlight a clear philosophy, where rotation is not merely about resting players but also about ensuring that every member of the squad feels valued and capable of contributing. This approach appears to foster unity and motivation across the team, qualities that are crucial in a long and challenging season.

Maintaining Intensity and Quality

The strategy of alternating personnel enables Juventus to maintain high levels of intensity throughout matches while avoiding the risk of over-reliance on specific individuals. It also ensures that when substitutions are required, there are always capable and fresh players available to influence the outcome of games.

Trust in Tudor’s judgement remains strong, as his ability to manage a large and talented group is seen as integral to Juventus’ ambitions. With several quality players now available across all positions, the squad is well placed to sustain both energy and consistency, making it better equipped to compete effectively on multiple fronts.

This philosophy of balanced rotation underscores Juventus’ determination to achieve success while maximising the potential of every player in the team.