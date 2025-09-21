Juventus coach Igor Tudor refuses to accept a widespread theory among fans and pundits regarding Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian was placed on the transfer list last summer as the club was determined to sell him to avoid losing him for free next year, and also get rid of his excessive wages.

However, Damien Comolli and Co. failed in this particular mission, as the 25-year-old ended up lingering in Turin.

Dusan Vlahovic has only been decisive as a substitute

Despite being an unwanted figure at Continassa, Vlahovic’s stay has proved to be a blessing in disguise, at least in the early part of the season. The striker has already scored four goals and provided the assist for Lloyd Kelly’s last-minute equaliser against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the former Fiorentina star has only managed to make goal contributions while coming off the bench. On the contrary, he looked out of sorts while starting against Inter and Hellas Verona.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, many observers feel that Vlahovic is best used as a super-sub when the opposition is getting tired, as he’s been far less impactful when given the nod from the get-go.

Igor Tudor explains Vlahovic’s inconsistent displays

However, Tudor isn’t buying this theory, at least not publicly. The Juventus boss states that the player’s mixed results are more down to the type of matches rather than anything else.

“I don’t think about these things, I don’t think about them,” said the 46-year-old in his post-match press conference following the 1-1 draw against Verona (via JuventusNews24).

“It depends on the different types of matches. Whether you score or not also changes your performance.”

Vlahovic is vying for a starting role with Jonathan David and deadline-day signing, Loic Openda, who is also capable of playing behind the striker.