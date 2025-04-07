Igor Tudor has been singing the praise of his Juventus players since his arrival, but Nico Gonzalez has truly left a powerful impression on the new manager.

After three memorable years in Fiorentina, the Argentine signed for the Bianconeri last summer on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, thus following in the footsteps of former Viola idols who infuriated the Florentine people by joining their most hated rivals.

The list includes Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, and the most famous of all, Roberto Baggio.

The winger endured a slow start to life in Turin under the guidance of Thiago Motta, and was even jeered by a section of the Juventus supporters at the Allianz Stadium on a few occasions.

Nevertheless, Gonzalez has thus far managed to produce the goods with Tudor in charge. The Croatian deployed the 26-year-old as a wingback on his managerial debut against Genoa, before fielding him as an attacking midfielder against Roma on Sunday night.

The former Stuttgart star looked lively on both occasions. He came extremely close to scoring with a header last night, but was denied by a spectacular save from Mile Svilar.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Tudor only had words of praise for Gonzalez, lauding his attributes as a player, as well as his human traits.

“Nico has everything: great availability, commitment, and a strong desire to give everything he has,” said the 46-year-old in his post-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“He is a lad who has a great heart and grit. He’s Argentine, so he’s someone who never holds back, always convincing.

“I also found an excellent person. As a player, I had known him for a long time. I had been following him with admiration for a long time.”

The Argentina international, who celebrated his 27th birthday yesterday, has thus far contributed with three goals and four assists in all competitions this season.