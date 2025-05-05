Juventus manager Igor Tudor outlined the factors that prompted him to introduce some changes to his formation in the 1-1 draw against Bologna.

The Bianconeri started the direct Champions League showdown on a high note, with Khephren Thuram giving the visitors an early lead. However, the momentum changed after the interval, and Remo Freuler’s strike earned the Emilians a valuable draw that kept the two sides (along with Roma and Lazio) separated by a single point.

Bologna & Juventus share the spoils

After the contest, Tudor explained that he decided to switch from his usual 3-4-2-1 formation to play with a 3-5-2 lineup led by Randal Kolo Muani and Nicolas Gonzalez due to the numerous absentees, and also to add some depth in midfield against a physical side like Bologna.

“We had prepared differently to most other matches, with a 3-5-2 formation moving into spaces and battling physically,” said the Croatian in his post-match interview with DAZN via Football Italia.

“We know this is a Bologna side that was built over several years, they have a specific type of football, fuelled by enthusiasm, especially on home turf, that made me decide to prepare it this way. It’s a good point, I am happy with a solid result in a stadium where everyone struggled.

“With so many problems, injuries, bans, we did well,” added Tudor.

“We know Bologna attack you man for man, they are a very physical side, so we opted for this approach. Clearly, one always wants to play his football and take the initiative, but with all these problems we had, sometimes you need to make changes.”

Igor Tudor explains Juventus approach

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus were without the injured Dusan Vlahovic, Teun Koopmeiners, Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly, as well as the suspended Kenan Yildiz. Hence, Tudor insisted that a draw isn’t a terrible result based on the circumstances.

“The lads gave their all and when you work this hard to balance Bologna’s intensity, it takes something from your sharpness. We created opportunities, but we are content with the point, all things considered.”

“I said before kick-off that whatever the result, nothing will be decided tonight. I am saying the same against Lazio, one game cannot decide everything when there are so many teams crammed together in a few points.

“At the end of the day, the fixtures that seem easier on paper might be the most difficult. Everyone is challenging for something at this stage of the season, especially the last against Venezia,” concluded the Juventus manager.