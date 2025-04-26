Juventus are set to face Monza in their next league fixture, and it is a must-win encounter if they wish to maintain momentum. Igor Tudor has just experienced his first defeat as manager of the Bianconeri, and he will be determined to ensure that the setback does not have lasting effects on the team.

The only way to restore a positive atmosphere within the squad is to defeat Monza convincingly. Juventus’ confidence is not at its peak, and the players need good results to rebuild their belief and morale. Monza, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing season and is likely to restart next term in Serie B, giving them little to lose in this contest. That lack of pressure may embolden them to attempt an upset, making it even more crucial for Juventus to approach the game with focus and intensity.

The Bianconeri require all their key players to be available to give themselves the best chance of securing victory, but a report from Il Bianconero has revealed that they will be without two important figures. According to the report, Dusan Vlahovic and Teun Koopmeiners are set to miss the match due to injury. Both players were absent from the group’s latest training session and are therefore unavailable for selection for the Old Lady.

The absence of Vlahovic and Koopmeiners is a significant blow, as Monza will not be easy opponents despite their struggles this season. Juventus will have to find solutions within the squad to compensate for the loss of two influential players. Securing three points is imperative to avoid losing further ground, and ensuring a strong performance without key personnel will be a test of the team’s resilience and depth.

The Bianconeri must deliver a convincing display to regain confidence and continue their pursuit of their objectives for the season. A failure to do so would risk allowing other clubs to capitalise on any further slip-ups at this crucial stage.