ROME, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor, Head Coach of SS Lazio, looks on prior to the Coppa Italia Semi-final Second Leg match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on April 23, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly preparing to appoint Igor Tudor as their caretaker coach for the rest of the Serie A campaign, but this short-term agreement might not extend to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Bianconeri have already made up their mind regarding Thiago Motta who failed to implement his own style of football this season, and has been overseeing a horrific collapse over the past few weeks.

The team has already been thrown out of the Champions League and Coppa Italia at the hands of PSV Eindhoven and Empoli (quite embarrassingly), so they can only salvage what’s left of the campaign by securing fourth place in the Serie A standings.

But even that hypothesis is no longer guaranteed, as hammerings at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina left them 5th in the standings.

Therefore, several sources in Italian football reveal that Tudor has been identified as the right profile to halt the decline pick up the pieces and try to steer the team back to the Top 4 spots.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the Croatian will only be entrusted for the nine remaining fixtures in the Serie A campaign, thus leaving the door open for another managerial change ahead of the Club World Cup which kicks off on June 15th.

As the pink newspaper explains, the management would like to appoint a head coach who would lead the club in the first-ever expanded edition of the global tournament while preparing for next season together.

Hence, Napoli boss Antonio Conte and Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli remain potential candidates on this front, and even Roberto Mancini could be reconsidered for this role after being shunned in favour of Tudor for the temporary gig.

Nevertheless, the Croatian will be hoping to convince the hierarchy with a solid run in the final weeks of the Serie A campaign.