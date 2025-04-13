Juventus manager Igor Tudor had a go at some of his players after the 2-1 victory over Lecce on Saturday evening.

The Croatian earned his second victory in three contests since being appointed at the helm following Thiago Motta’s sacking in March.

Although he admitted he was pleased with the victory, the 46-year-old wasn’t impressed with his substitutes.

In the second half, Dusan Vlahovic was hooked off for Randal Kolo Muani, while Teun Koopmeiners left his place on the pitch while carrying a knock, with Andrea Cambiaso taking his place. Timothy Weah’s introduction completed the triple change, as he replaced his compatriot Weston McKennie in a direct swap.

Later on, Francisco Conceicao was brought in for Nicolas Gonzalez, while Nicola Savona was a late substitution, coming in for Kenan Yildiz when Juventus were trying to repel a late Lecce onslaught.

With the exception of Savona who was only on the pitch for a few minutes, the second-half substitutes failed to inspire, as the team looked increasingly worse as the contest wore on, as the Giallorossi pulled one back and almost grabbed an equalizer.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Tudor could he heard yelling in the locker room at the end of the contest.

The former Verona and Lazio manager didn’t throw anyone under the bus in his post-match interview, but admitted his dissatisfaction with the substitutions.

“I didn’t like the substitutes’ displays. I said it before in the locker room and I’ll repeat it here.

“With the five substitutions, you now change half the team, and therefore, you have to be ready. I understand everything because I was a player too, but you have to grow quickly and put the team before everything.”

Hence, Kolo Muani, Weah, Cambiaso and Conceicao might find it hard to earn a starting spot in the next contest in Parma following their uninspiring cameos.