Juventus boss Igor Tudor has reportedly made up his mind regarding his attacking options, as he opts to field a tried-and-tested trio against Como.

The Bianconeri have curiously registered five draws in their last outings across all competitions, including three in Serie A. These uninspiring results saw them drop to fifth place in the table, albeit they remain only three points adrift from league leaders Napoli.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants will be determined to return to winning when they resume their campaign after the international break. However, they’ll be facing a daunting task on the shores of Lake Como.

Who will start for Juventus in attack against Como

With Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal suffering injury relapses, Tudor has limited options at the back and in the wing-back department.

Nevertheless, he does have some options to choose from in attack, although they haven’t been entirely convincing.

According to Tuttosport, the Juventus manager doesn’t plan to ditch his 3-4-2-1 formation just yet, as he remains firm in his tactical beliefs.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Needless to say, the striker role has been the team’s biggest dilemma this season, with three players vying for one role, while failing to deliver in front of goal more often than not.

However, the Turin-based newspaper reveals that Tudor has decided to give the nod to Dusan Vlahovic, especially after scoring in Serbia’s latest World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

On the other hand, Loic Openda and Jonathan David continued to fire blanks, even on international duty. Moreover, the latter will be travelling from the American continent, so fatigue will be a factor to consider.

Kenan Yildiz & Francisco Conceicao to join Dusan Vlahovic in attack

Behind Vlahovic, Tudor will unleash Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao. The Turkish youngster is coming from a spectacular international break; He scored three goals in two appearances, including a sensational brace against Bulgaria.

On the other hand, Conceicao was less effective with Portugal, but he only played for 30 minutes, so he should have enough fuel in the tank to cause havoc in Como.