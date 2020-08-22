Tudor has signed Juventus contract

Sky Sport Italia report that Igor Tudor has officially signed his Juventus contract, making him a part of Andrea Pirlo’s coaching staff.

The 42-year-old former Juve defender left Hajduk Split yesterday by mutual consent, leaving him free to join the Bianconeri once again.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports Tudor has now officially signed a two-year deal to become a ‘technical collaborator’ in Pirlo’s team.

An earlier report from Tuttosport suggested that Hajduk Split had asked for €450,000 as compensation in exchange for the termination of Tudor’s contract.

According to the Turin based daily, Tudor agreed to pay €150,000 of this himself in an effort to return to the club he played at for seven years.

The former Croatian international won two Serie A titles during his time in Turin, as well as the Supercoppa and Intertoto Cup.