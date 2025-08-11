Juventus manager Igor Tudor picked up the positives from Sunday’s friendly against Borussia Dortmund, and this includes the performance of his new striker, Jonathan David.

The Bianconeri beat their hosts at the Signal Iduna Park by two goals to one, thanks to a rare brace from Andrea Cambiaso.

But while the Italian wingback may have stolen the limelight, Tudor reserved plaudits for David, even though he couldn’t get on the scoresheet.

Igor Tudor applauds Jonathan David

The Canadian striker joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer from LOSC Lille last month. The 25-year-old had been a goal machine in Ligue 1, so the Bianconeri fans are eager to see him establish himself as a terrorising figure for Serie A defences.

But in the meantime, Tudor is satisfied with the simple things. David put on a generous display in Germany, and provided the pre-assist for Cambiaso’s second goal. Luckily for the attacker, his contribution didn’t go unnoticed.

“David played his first serious match for Juve, against a top-level opponent,” noted the Juventus manager in his post-match interview via IlBianconero.

“He performed well, made the right moves, and was focused. He’s still tired as he’s not used to the amount of running we do in training. When he’s fresh, everything will be easier.”

Tudor ready to give Douglas Luiz a new role at Juventus

On a separate note, Douglas Luiz was given a 25-minute cameo despite being placed on the transfer list.

Although the Brazilian is a central midfielder, Tudor sees him as a potential understudy for Kenan Yildiz in the No.10 role.

“When he plays Yildiz’s role, Douglas can score goals. He has it in his blood. If I had to choose this system, I’d see him there rather than in front of the defence.

“The transfer market? I’m working with the players I have at my disposal. Douglas did well today, then we’ll see what happens.”