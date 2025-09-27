Juventus currently have at least three strikers available in its squad, excluding Arkadiusz Milik. This has prompted some observers to suggest that the club should consider playing with two strikers together in the same game, as it might allow them to make better use of their attacking options.

At present, Igor Tudor alternates between Dusan Vlahovic, Jonathan David, and Lois Openda, typically selecting one of them at a time. For some, this approach appears to be an underuse of the resources at his disposal, since a formation that includes two strikers could provide greater attacking power while still leaving one forward available from the bench.

Tudor’s Response to the Debate

Despite the ongoing discussion, Tudor seems content with the system currently in place. He has shown no concern about potentially underusing his attacking players and is confident that there will be enough opportunities for everyone across a demanding season. He maintains that rotation is essential and that each striker will have their chance to contribute meaningfully.

As quoted by Tuttojuve, Tudor explained his thinking by saying: “I don’t know the answer based on the statistics. I think about it, I try, we talk, we reason, and we make decisions. You do everything a coach can. I have three strong forwards and we choose based on the games, even the new ones need to be known. There will be room for everyone, it’s a long season. I’m happy to have three strong players.”

This statement underlines both his confidence in his players and his satisfaction with the balance of the squad. It also suggests that he is paying attention not only to immediate performances but also to the longer-term integration of new arrivals.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Managing Resources Over a Long Season

As an experienced manager, Tudor is unlikely to make changes that could disrupt the stability of his team. While many would like to see two strikers deployed at once, he has chosen to rely on a system that provides consistency and tactical flexibility. By rotating his options, he ensures that each forward stays sharp, motivated, and prepared for when they are called upon.

The debate around formations will continue, but Tudor’s calm approach highlights his belief that every player will have the opportunity to play a key role. Juventus supporters can trust him to select the best combination for each match while making full use of the squad’s depth throughout a long and challenging campaign.