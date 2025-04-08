Igor Tudor has not managed to get the best out of Dusan Vlahovic in the two matches he has coached Juventus, continuing a trend set by the club’s previous two managers. Vlahovic has long been a key player for Juventus, serving as the team’s main goalscorer. However, despite his importance, he has struggled to find form under Tudor, much like under previous management.

At the start of this year, Vlahovic briefly lost his place in the starting lineup to Randal Kolo Muani, but he has since regained it under the new manager. Tudor considers Vlahovic to be the superior option between the two strikers, but the Serbian forward has struggled to find the back of the net in recent matches for Juventus.

Currently unable to score, Vlahovic’s goal drought is a concern for the team. Tudor, keen to rectify this, is considering tactical adjustments to help the striker get back on track. According to a report by Football Italia, Tudor is looking to incorporate Kolo Muani into the team alongside Kenan Yildiz, with the Frenchman expected to play behind Vlahovic in his new tactical setup.

Tudor hopes that this change will create more opportunities for Vlahovic and make it easier for him to end his goal drought and start contributing to the scoreline once again. Although Vlahovic is a talented striker, it’s clear that he requires proper service and a system that facilitates his strengths in order to score consistently as expected.

The key challenge for Tudor will be ensuring that Vlahovic gets the support he needs to return to his best form and fulfil his potential as Juventus’ primary goalscorer. Vlahovic’s ability to find the net hinges not just on his own skill, but also on how well the team provides for him in attacking situations.