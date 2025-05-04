Juventus head coach Igor Tudor previews Sunday’s big contest against Bologna, insisting that his team will be determined to gain all three points.

The two clubs will clash heads at the Renato Dall’Ara in one of the most pivotal fixtures of the season. The Bianconeri currently sit 4th in the Serie A table, while the Emilians are right behind them in 5th place.

Juve arrive in Bologna with only two first-team centre-backs following Lloyd Kelly’s injury. Therefore, Tudor reveals that either Andrea Cambiaso or Nicolo Savona will start at the back alongside Pierre Kalulu and Renato Veiga.

“The squad is motivated and ready to face an important opponent like Bolgona,” said the 46-year-old in his pre-match press conference via the club’s official website.

“Douglas Luiz’s fitness is improving, he’s working hard and tomorrow, he’ll be able to give the team a hand.

“In defence, we are missing a few players, but I’m sure that those who will play will do well. [Andrea] Cambiaso and [Nicolo] Savona, due to their characteristics, can play as central defenders, if necessary, in a three-man defence. Andrea is feeling better, he trained well this week, and he is regaining fitness.”

Kenan Yildiz joins his teammates

Tudor also explained that Teun Koopmeiners and Dusan Vlahovic weren’t able to recover in time, while the suspended Kenan Yildiz travelled with the squad to be close to his teammates.

“No injured players will be returning for the match against the Emilian side. [Teun] Koopmeiners is still out, even [Dusan] Vlahovic is not yet 100 per cent. I had hoped to at least call him up to the squad, but he didn’t feel up to it.”

“Apart from them, of course, [Kenan] Yildiz won’t be there. We will miss Kenan’s qualities, but whoever plays in his place will be up to the challenge and will be important for us. Tomorrow, Yildiz will watch the game from the stands to be close to his teammates.”

Juventus seeking three points against Bologna

Tudor also insisted that Juventus will be gunning for a victory, as aiming for a draw is never an option.

“Bologna is a team that runs a lot and is athletically strong. Their characteristics are those of an extremely physical team, difficult to face because they never give up, and in modern football, physicality cancels out so much quality.

“It will be fundamental, therefore, to play a physical game, and match their level. Only then can our quality be used to make the difference.

“You cannot play for a draw. In my career I have never played for a draw, and I am sure that my boys will also play to win, they will not make any calculations. The result of tomorrow’s match will be worth a lot, but it will not be decisive.”