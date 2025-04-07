Juventus coach Igor Tudor reveals the biggest tactical change the team underwent upon his appointment.

The Turin-based giants decided to wield the axe on Thiago Motta’s short and miserable tenure last month following a series of devastating defeats. The management turned to the Croatian, identifying him as the right profile to pick up the pieces and restore the team’s identity thanks to his old ties to the club.

Tudor has thus far delivered in this regard, with the players looking more determined to win duels and fight for every ball.

Nevertheless, the 46-year-old’s introduction didn’t only bear a new mentality, but several key tactical changes that were noticeable on his debut against Genoa and once again on Sunday in the 1-1 draw against Roma.

“We wanted to push those defenders forward, but also not allow the counter-attack, so that’s all about the preventative marking, especially against a side like Roma,” said Tudor in his post-match interview with DAZN via Football Italia.

“It was not to be taken for granted that we’d have this attitude; we were fired up and had the right mentality from the start.”

On the other hand, the former Lazio and Verona boss admitted he kept the set-piece defending method intact while discussing Roma’s equalizer, which came from a corner kick.

“We need to concede fewer goals from corners, though it was not helpful to be missing players like Bremer, Gatti and Cabal.

“When I arrived, I just relied on the method of defending from set plays that they already had in place, but we certainly need to work on this and improve.

Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon (who was working as a pundit on DAZN) asked Tudor what it feels like to finally realise his dream of coaching Juventus, but the latter offered a rather bleak answer.

“I’ve only been here for 10 days, so it is wonderful, but we have to focus on our work and enjoy it as much as we can too.

“It can be tough in this job, because you are all about the details and the focus, you don’t have much time to enjoy it. Perhaps from the outside, it looks more enjoyable than it really is.”