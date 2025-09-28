Juventus head coach Igor Tudor felt he saw the best edition of his team in the first half against Atalanta since he took charge in March.

The Bianconeri were hoping to get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters after settling for a draw on the road against Hellas Verona amidst controversial circumstances.

However, the Old Lady shared the spoils once more in an entertaining 1-1 draw against La Dea.

Igor Thuram satisfied with Juventus display vs Atalanta

While Juventus had the bulk of the chances in the first half, Ivan Juric’s men took the lead against the run of play on the stroke of halftime, with Kamaldeen Sulemana pouncing on a mistake from Vasilije Adzic.

In the second period, Juan Cabal salvaged a point for the home side on his return from injury, but Tudor was more impressed with the team’s first-half performance.

“It was the best first half since I’ve been coaching Juve,” insisted the 46-year-old in his post-match press conference via Tuttosport. The goal we conceded doesn’t change that.”

“In the second half, we were both pushing hard; we had 15 minutes to win it, but we couldn’t score. These are two teams that are playing in the Champions League, so we’re satisfied.

Getty Images

“At half-time, I was very happy because I saw a great Juve. The important thing is to see how they push forward, then the result will come later.

“We have to praise the lads, because they did well against a great team . They made a huge impression on me.

“Inconsistent performance? There’s no inconsistency, we’re playing against tough teams. Find me a club in the world that does well for the whole 90 minutes… That’s football.

Updates on Thuram & Bremer

Khephren Thuram and Gleison Bremer had to be substituted in the second half, but Tudor reassures that neither suffered a serious injury.

“Thuram had calf problems, so I took him off. I think he had a great first half. Now we have to evaluate how serious his condition is. But you don’t have to be worried.

“I don’t think Bremer suffered anything serious. He had a slight strain.”